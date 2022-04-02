Murder charge laid, victim identified in Surrey shooting
A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a man was fatally shot in a Surrey home Friday, according to homicide investigators.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the 48-year-old victim as Christopher Raymond Hartl. Police were called to a home at 97 Avenue and 126 Street in the Whalley neighbourhood on Friday afternoon, where they found Harlt suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
The shooting is being described by IHIT as an isolated incident with no ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Surrey RCMP said two suspects fled the neighbourhood on bicycles and were later tracked down and arrested.
On Saturday, police said the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of second-degree murder against 40-year-old Darren Ellis Scott.
“We wish to thank the quick actions of all our policing partners,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT in a statement. “Even though there are charges, we will still be collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.”
Investigators said they have released photos of Hartl in an attempt to seek additional witnesses.
Residents in the Whalley neighbourhood told CTV News Vancouver that the shooting is the latest incident in the home.
“There's a problem in this house almost every second day,” said Sam Dular. “The city is not doing anything. The police are not doing anything; they only come here if there's a problem. So it's very scary what happened yesterday.”
Neighbours said police have told them the home in question is a halfway house.
“There's people coming in out of there, like, every month. We have no clue who they are,” said Nav Athwal, another resident.
Athwal said there has been rampant theft, harassment and disturbances in the past three years.
“We've seen so many cops here, it doesn't even faze us anymore,” he said.
Dular was so fed up, he started a petition in July 2021 and launched another one this past January, pleading with the owner to evict the tenants or find a resolution.
“Nobody's doing anything about it. And we neighbors have to put up with all this, you know, this mess here,” Dular said.
Dular is concerned about the escalating crime.
“Lots of elderly people live around here, they walk on the street up and down. The small children, they play on the street here – it’s not safe anymore,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line: 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).
