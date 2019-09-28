

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A pair of incidents involving pedestrians struck by vehicles sent three people to hospital in Surrey Friday night.

The first incident took place on Fraser Highway near 160 Street around 7 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a group of people talking to police and firefighters after the collision. One of them could be seen getting onto a gurney to be taken to hospital.

BC Ambulance told CTV News Vancouver two patients were transported to Royal Columbian Hospital from the scene with "fairly serious" injuries.

The second incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 192 Street and 72 Avenue.

One person was transported to Royal Columbian, also with fairly serious injuries, according to the ambulance service.

A black Honda Civic with an "L" next to the licence plate -- indicating a new driver was behind the wheel -- could be seen stopped at the scene.

Surrey RCMP officers could be seen speaking to several witnesses at a bus stop where the crash happened. Those witnesses said the pedestrian hit in the crash may have been a child.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information about both crashes. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.