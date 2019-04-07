

CTV Vancouver





B.C.’s municipal election on October 20, 2018 was full of drama and change. It also attracted a lot of attention as every media outlet in the province covered the story extensively.

As for ratings, CTV Vancouver’s coverage was by far the most watched election programming in the province.

Now, CTV’s work that evening has also received top honours from one of the country's most prestigious journalism associations.

On Saturday night in Vancouver, the Radio Television Digital News Association named CTV Vancouver’s five hours of commercial-free election coverage the Best Live Special of the year at the RTDNA’s Western Regional Awards gala at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

Honoured to be part of the @CTVVancouver team recognized with these awards tonight alongside my brilliant co-anchor @mijungleectv . Best continuing coverage & best live special at the @RTDNA_Canada awards pic.twitter.com/9jFxq2dbfH — Scott Roberts (@ScottRobertsCTV) April 7, 2019

It was one of several awards for CTV Vancouver over the evening, as the newsroom was awarded for its extensive coverage of 2018’s major flooding in the southeastern part of the province.

Legendary CTV storyteller Mike McCardell received the award for B.C.‘s best commentary as recognition of his segment, The Last Word, which runs every weekday evening on CTV News at 6 with Mi-Jung Lee and Scott Roberts.

The RTDNA is one of Canada's most prestigious journalism associations, and celebrates the best newsgathering of the year at its annual awards ceremony.