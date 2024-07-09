Multiple firearms charges for B.C. man in CBSA 'ghost gun' investigation

A B.C. man has been charged with several offences after a border services investigation into 3D-printed "ghost guns."

Brodie Alexander McDonald has been charged with weapons trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited device and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Monday.

The charges were laid on June 19. They stem from an investigation that began back in December 2022, when officials intercepted a shipment addressed to McDonald and containing firearm parts.

"Earlier that year, McDonald had also received packages containing suspected frame rails that are used to manufacture 3D printed firearms," the CBSA said in its statement announcing the charges.

On June 20, 2023, CBSA investigators and the RCMP's Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in Langley in connection to the investigation.

The search led to the seizure of several items, including:

One loaded 3D-printed Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol

Two 3D-printed lower receivers, completion kits for Polymer 80 firearms

One suppressor

A 3D printer and filament

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to intercepting the importation of parts used for the production of prohibited guns," said Nina Patel, regional director general for the CBSA's Pacific Region.

"We work hard to keep Canadians safe and investigate and prosecute those who break Canada’s laws."

McDonald's first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday, according to the CBSA.