VANCOUVER -- Police in Port Moody are praising the actions of "quick thinking citizens" who helped rescue multiple kayakers in Burrard Inlet over the weekend.

The department posted to Instagram Sunday night, saying "several drowning kayakers" were rescued earlier that evening.

The post says officers commandeered a boat from Rocky Point to help with the rescue. Fire crews and paramedics arrived on scene soon after to treat the men for hypothermia. The kayakers are otherwise fine, the Port Moody Police Department's post says.

"The incident serves as a good reminder to wear a (personal floatation device) while out on the water," the post says.

"We thank the citizens of Port Moody for their efforts in rescuing these kayakers resulting in a positive outcome."