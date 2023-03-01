Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.

Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.

Al Miller told CTV News Calgary that approximately nine people were involved in the avalanche and that multiple deaths had been reported.

"I've heard the number of three," Miller said. "I haven't checked with the hospital to verify that, but I understand it to be three."

Earlier in the day B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver it took four people to hospital after the incident.

The agency said it received a call about an avalanche at 11:45 a.m. and dispatched four ambulances to meet helicopters in Invermere.

BCEHS did not provide any information on the condition of the patients it transported.

The mayor called the incident "very, very unfortunate," and said it caught the community off guard.

"We're a small, tight-knit community," said Miller. "When that many helicopters start rolling back and forth and back and forth, you know something has gone terribly wrong."

The skiers were with RK Heliski, according to the mayor. He said the company has an exceptional safety record.

Mounties told Castanet News the avalanche occurred near Panorama Mountain Resort.

Avalanche Canada said it had received "preliminary reports of a serious avalanche" in the area, but did not have any additional information.

Nine people have died in avalanches in B.C. so far this season, making it one of the worst in decades.