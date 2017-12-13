

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of arson suspects after a fire at a popular hockey shop in Surrey.

On Wednesday, the RCMP released surveillance images of a man and a woman wanted in connection with the blaze that destroyed The Hockey Shop Source for Sports at 10280 City Parkway on Sept. 23.

The fire started in a garbage pile behind the business and also gutted a nearby recreation centre.

"This fire destroyed a prominent business in the Surrey City Centre area,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement.

“Although there were no injuries to report, this crime has greatly affected the hockey community here in Surrey and across the Lower Mainland."

The man in the images is seen wearing a red t-shirt and pants, a black cap and a dark-coloured backpack.

The woman is wearing a dark-coloured coat and pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the fire is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2017-135528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).