

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond, B.C. say they're investigating after a daytime robbery at a jewelry store Tuesday.

According to Cpl. Adriana Peralta, the incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at Richmond Centre.

Peralta said three men "used a ruse" to access a display case and made off with several items.

Video of the incident obtained by CTV News shows at least one suspect jumping over a display case before running away. Another suspect in a blue jacket appears to dodge the display before running through the mall.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, but police said no weapons were used in the alleged robbery.