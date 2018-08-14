Mounties investigating robbery at Richmond jewelry store
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:38PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 7:05PM PDT
Mounties in Richmond, B.C. say they're investigating after a daytime robbery at a jewelry store Tuesday.
According to Cpl. Adriana Peralta, the incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at Richmond Centre.
Peralta said three men "used a ruse" to access a display case and made off with several items.
Video of the incident obtained by CTV News shows at least one suspect jumping over a display case before running away. Another suspect in a blue jacket appears to dodge the display before running through the mall.
It's unclear if anyone was injured, but police said no weapons were used in the alleged robbery.