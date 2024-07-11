Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows

A motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday evening.

In a news release Thursday, Ridge Meadows RCMP said they were called to the scene at Golden Ears Way near Lougheed Highway just before 7 p.m where they found the victim suffering from severe injuries to his head and body.

"Despite life-saving measures provided by BCEHS, the driver of the motorcycle — a 70-year-old man from Langley — was pronounced dead on scene," Insp. Adam Gander said in the release.

Witnesses told RCMP the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Golden Ears Way towards the overpass above Lougheed Highway before losing control of the vehicle, colliding with the centre median and being ejected from the motorcycle.

Golden Ears Way was shut down in both directions for several hours after the collision.

RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.