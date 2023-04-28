Mother of innocent man murdered in B.C. gang war devastated by high court's ruling
Eileen Mohan was preparing for this day, knowing the Supreme Court of Canada would rule on a case involving one of the men found guilty of killing her son more than 15 years ago.
Christopher Mohan was killed along with five others in Surrey, B.C., in October 2007. He was one of two innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire of a bloody gang conflict that set off a years-long legal saga.
The high court ruled Friday that one of the men found guilty of murder will have a chance to provide evidence of police misconduct and mistreatment in prison, potentially allowing him to walk free.
In a unanimous decision, the top court agreed with the B.C. Court of Appeal that it was a mistake to dismiss applications to have all of that evidence heard.
Eileen Mohan said in an interview after the decision that she had hoped the Supreme Court of Canada would “squash it all away” and uphold the convictions of gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston, who were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2014.
While Johnston died of cancer in prison in December, the high court ruled Haevischer's matter should be sent back to the B.C. Supreme Court, where he “will have the opportunity to argue all the allegations” of police misconduct that he claims tainted the investigation and prosecution.
Haevischer's lawyer told the Supreme Court of Canada in October that prosecutors were trying to “trivialize serious police misconduct” to preserve the murder convictions and avoid a hearing into new evidence.
“The state misconduct in this case was remarkable,” Johnston's submission said. “It involved torture of the respondents (Haevischer and Johnston), state-funded sexual exploitation of vulnerable witnesses, and police officers who lied about it all.”
But Mohan said it wasn't the police who killed her son.
“They don't have Christopher's blood stains on their hands.”
Mohan said her son's death destroyed her life, and the Supreme Court of Canada's ruling has left her “totally devastated” with the prospect of one of the killers could be released on a technicality.
“I've just lost faith in the system now because it just feels like it's a revolving door.”
Mohan said she was grateful to police who worked diligently to bring her son's killers to justice, and it was unfair to tar every investigator on the case with the same “misconduct brush.”
The officers whose misconduct gave rise to the appeal have been dealt with, she said, and she remains grateful to the officers who respected her son and what happened to him.
“They all cried with me.”
The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in 2021 that Haevischer and Johnston should be allowed to seek a stay of proceedings for abuse of process and ordered another hearing, but it stopped short of overturning their guilty verdicts.
Prosecutors appealed, but the Supreme Court of Canada agreed that “in light of both the seriousness of the offences and the seriousness of the abuse â€¦ no category of offence is beyond the ambit of the abuse of process doctrine.”
The Crown claimed Haevischer and Johnston's bid for a stay was “manifestly frivolous” in a case involving multiple murders, but police misconduct during the investigation included revelations of drunken sexual escapades between police and female witnesses.
Brock Martland, who represented Johnston up until his death, said Friday's ruling is significant, and a new hearing will shed light on police tactics that tainted the prosecution.
“There are a whole host of big-picture issues that are going on with this country's approach to policing, and in particular the approach of the RCMP,” Martland said.
“The evidence that will emerge about police misconduct in this murder investigation may well show there (are) deeper problems than simply one or two or three bad apples, but rather something of a more systemic nature.”
The original trial heard one person was supposed to die in the gang turf war, but five others were in the apartment at the time, including Edward Schellenberg, who was servicing a fireplace.
Chris Mohan, 22, lived across the hall and his body was also found in the apartment.
Simon Buck, who represents Haevischer, said the Supreme Court of Canada's decision was ultimately about fairness and preserving the rule of law.
Buck said his client's ultimate goal is to get a stay and be released from prison, though he understands the difficult position of the victims' families.
“There may not be a stay of proceedings and (the families) may get what they want.
“So, let the procedure run its proper course and, although it's painful for them, hopefully they can see that that's what should happen in every case, including their own.”
Martland said his client was determined before he died to get a hearing into evidence of police misconduct and his treatment in prison.
Martland said he is hesitant to claim a victory, since the grief of the victims' families remains.
“The convictions, the findings of guilt have been established and they have not been upset,” he said. “I think there's a ruling on procedure that matters across the board for how criminal cases get run in the country, but I don't see this as any sort of a victory in that sense.”
The B.C. Supreme Court will now hear about new evidence that the defence said came to light after the trial in a statement of former RCMP officer Derek Brassington.
He was charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust for mishandling witnesses during the investigation.
Defence lawyers told the high court that Brassington's plea agreement contains information of police misconduct that wasn't known at the time of their clients' trial.
Dan McLaughlin with the B.C. Prosecution Service said in an email that the B.C. Supreme Court will set a date for the hearing in the coming weeks.
Because the matter was before the court, he said, the service wouldn't comment further.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Canada, U.S. to share more data in fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across their shared border.
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
What does it cost Canadian taxpayers to be part of the monarchy?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
-
Men who triggered Colwood school lockdown with airsoft rifle won't be charged
Two men who triggered hold-and-secure protocols at Royal Roads University and a nearby elementary school Thursday after they were spotted carrying a replica rifle will not be charged, police say.
-
Cougar spotted at Royal Roads University
Royal Roads University is encouraging all students and visitors to be cautious after there was a confirmed cougar sighting at the school on Friday.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith comments suggest she wants 'freedoms' like DeSantis and Noem
Premier Danielle Smith's comments at a central Alberta conference last week are raising eyebrows after she referenced thoughts she had about "freedoms" residents in Florida and South Dakota are enjoying.
-
Alleged thief wearing stolen security uniform breaks into multiple Calgary businesses
Multiple companies allege the same thief wearing a security uniform broke into their businesses Tuesday morning and made off with thousands of dollars in stolen electronics.
-
Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo kicks off with an expected 100,000 attendees over four days
Thousands of people lined Eighth Avenue in downtown Calgary to celebrate the opening of the 16th annual Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo.
Edmonton
-
8-year-old girl believed dead, 2 adults facing charges: EPS
Two people have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl.
-
Crime downtown has slowed down since patrols increased, but grown in other areas: EPS chief
The chief of Edmonton Police Service, Dale McFee, sat down with reporters on Friday to talk about issues ranging from drugs, gangs, and bail reform.
-
'We're not giving up': Family reacts to prosecutor's decision not to charge police officer who kicked teen in the head
A young man and his family are 'having a hard time' and 'hurting' after prosecutors decided the police officer who kicked him in the head will not be charged.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | More than $4 million in suspicious casino buy-ins allegedly traced to one man
An alleged money launderer racked up millions of dollars in transactions at several Toronto-area casinos, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
You could be fined over $100 in Ontario if your licence plate looks like this
Drivers in Ontario stand to be fined $110 if their licence plate look like this.
-
TMU student union suing former execs for alleged fraud, mismanagement totalling $250K
The undergraduate student union at Toronto Metropolitan University has launched a lawsuit against five former union executives, alleging fraud and financial mismanagement that it claims resulted in $250,000 in losses.
Montreal
-
English speakers 'underrepresented' in Quebec civil service, CAQ wants to change that
English speakers in Quebec make up one per cent or less of the province's civil service according to figures presented by the finance minister but Eric Girard, who is also responsible for relations with the English-speaking community, said he'd like that number to grow.
-
Car registration tax to rise in 2024 in greater Montreal, public transit to benefit
Owners of passenger vehicles registered in the greater Montreal area will be paying more registration tax next year – and the Montreal Metropolitain Community (CMM) will be permitted to collect it, the CMM has announced.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | April showers to wash into the beginning of May
After a fine finish to the work week, with a return to sunshine and warmer air, Montreal is bracing for periods of steady rain. A wet weather pattern will be setting itself up across Southern Quebec for the final weekend of April and the start of May.
Winnipeg
-
Shared Health names Lanette Siragusa new CEO
One of the province’s best-known nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has a new position with Shared Health.
-
More than 400 Manitobans died of drug overdoses last year
More than 400 Manitobans lost their lives due to drug overdoses last year, continuing a deadly trend that has seen overdose deaths increasing since 2019.
-
'Enormous for our community': Province adding three new ORs to Steinbach hospital expansion
Three new operating rooms are coming to a Steinbach-area hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting
A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
-
City of Saskatoon observes National Day of Mourning for workers
The City of Saskatoon will lower flags on Friday to honour the National Day of Mourning, according to a news release from the city.
-
Sons of Anarchy star shouts out Saskatoon Blades' stunning playoff run
A high-profile star with deep Saskatoon roots is cheering on the Blades from afar.
Regina
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
-
'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle
Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.
-
Regina man facing child pornography offences
A Regina man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation beginning in January.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting
The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
A fair, dry weekend for the Maritimes followed by a rainy start to May
With a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, just a few clouds and some fog patches are expected Friday night — followed by largely fair weather for the weekend ahead.
-
'Today is a proud day for the community': RCN vessel named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian
One of Canada’s new naval vessels has been named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian, William Hall.
London
-
Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance
London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased. With the announcement from London police and OPP, Rachel and Anthony McMichael say they feel a semblance of relief following the four year-long search for their son.
-
London, Ont. brothers expected to be selected in NFL Draft
It’s going to be a weekend to remember for a pair of London brothers with dreams of playing in the NFL. Identical twin brothers Chase and Sydney Brown are expected to be selected either Friday night or Saturday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
-
London's deputy mayor slams 'homophobic intent' of Norwich bylaw banning pride flags from township properties
London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis is the latest to speak out against the decision by Norwich Township council earlier this week to ban all flags, including Pride flags, from township properties — excluding municipal, provincial, and Canadian flags.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Sudbury widow makes emotional plea at Day of Mourning event
It was an emotional day inside Laurentian University's Fraser Auditorium as workers came to the campus to take part in today's official National Day of Mourning.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB retirees say they felt left in the dark after data compromised in cyberattack
In the wake of a cyberattack at the Waterloo Region District School Board this past summer, some of the people impacted are raising questions about how it was handled.
-
Why grass experts say No Mow May might be a bad idea for local lawns
No Mow May campaigns are about to kick off, but experts at the University of Guelph warn that letting your grass grow could do more harm than good.
-
Two arrested in connection to serious assault in Kitchener, police looking for 3rd suspect
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Kitchener earlier this month – and police believe the pair may be responsible for another serious assault that happened the same night.