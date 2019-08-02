

A black bear is dead and her three cubs have been captured after conservation officers were called to a subdivision in Port Moody on Thursday.

Video posted to the North Shore Black Bear Society Facebook page appears to show a bear sow and three cubs running through a neighbourhood.

In a statement, the BC Conservation Officer Service confirmed it responded to reports of the animals, adding that it had received multiple reports of bear presence in the area since June.

"Multiple attempts were made by the COS to capture the bear prior to becoming human habituated (loss of fear of human presence), and food conditioned to human food sources," the statement read. "Unfortunately, the female black bear was euthanized, as it was a public safety threat within the sub-division, and the COS were unable to direct it to a controlled area."

The cubs have been sent to a rehabilitation facility.

The BCCOS is reminding the public to take precautions to not allow bears to become comfortable in urban areas.

"Bears are wild animals and the public should be wary of their presence, as they are a public safety risk," the statement read.

"The public should secure all attractants, including - garbage, bird seed, fruit from fruit trees, and keep residential garage doors closed at all times to prevent access from bears. Also, follow municipal bylaws and regulations for waste pick up."

Conflicts with wildlife can be reported by contacting the RAPP phone line at 1-877-952-7277.