Most dangerous intersections in Metro Vancouver, according to ICBC

New data from ICBC shows which intersections in Metro Vancouver saw the highest number of crashes last year.

In total, there were 72,999 collisions at intersections on the Lower Mainland in 2022 and 38,754 people were injured, according to the provincial insurer. Information on fatalities has not yet been updated. The data excludes incidents in parking lots and those involving parked vehicles.

The most dangerous intersection was Highway 1 and 264 Street in Langley, with 240 crashes. Boundary Road and Grandview Highway on the Vancouver-Burnaby border was next on the list with 190. Surrey's King George Boulevard and 88th Avenue saw 182 crashes.

Highway 1 at Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby and Brunette Avenue in Coquitlam saw 175 and 172 crashes, respectively.

More details and the full list are available online.

Several bridges in the region saw higher numbers of collisions than any of these intersections. There were 313 collisions on the Alex Fraser Bridge, 266 on the Knight Street Bridge, 241 on the Port Mann Bridge.

The most dangerous intersection for pedestrians was Main and East Hastings streets on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, where nine people were struck last year.