More sexual enhancement products, workout supplements seized in B.C. by Health Canada

These products, and several others, were seized by Health Canada from Lower Mainland stores. (Health Canada) These products, and several others, were seized by Health Canada from Lower Mainland stores. (Health Canada)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener