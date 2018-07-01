

Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver





Thousands of Canada Day revelers waving maple leaf flags in Vancouver’s downtown likely didn’t notice some of the new security measures put in place to protect the crowds.

Among the police equipment deployed were mobile surveillance towers with video recording cameras to witness activities at key intersections. City of Vancouver garbage and recyling bins were also punctured with huge hole, so it’s easier to see what’s inside.

But raising eyebrows was the military-style assault rifles being held closely to the chests of several Vancouver police officers on the edges of the sidewalked areas around Canada Place.

"These are called C8s,” said Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department. “They're a long gun. They're a necessary piece of equipment. The capabilities of those things are very accurate. They're [used by] highly trained officers."

Hundreds of officers in all were deployed, some with the C8 rifles, and others carrying small video cameras or binoculars to survey the crowds. The VPD says the heavy police presence and firepower are needed in an era when vehicle-based attacks, in Toronto and Europe, have made public gatherings soft targets.

"We're prepared for everything that could occur today, but we're not expecting any problems whatsoever," said Cst. Doucette.

City dumps have been used to block access to parade routes for several years and VPD officers have patrolled other public gatherings, concerts and sporting events with C8s for just as long.

A 20-minute fireworks show starts at 10:30 p.m. The best viewing locations include Canada Place, Harbour Green Park, Coal Harbour, Stanley Park near the 9 o'clock gun, Crab Park and the West Vancouver seawall between Ambleside and Dundarave.

With files from CTV's Penny Daflos