    • More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues

    Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.

    The images are from before Hopley left his halfway house and cut off his ankle monitor on Nov.4. Authorities have also released photos of Hopley from 2018 and 2019, showing him with "different hair styles and a different appearance."

    The Vancouver Police Department says a team of 18 investigators have followed up on 80 tips and searched locations through out the city, but have not located Hopley. They have, however, found a cart he was seen with when he was last caught on surveillance photo at the Downtown Eastside building he was court-ordered to reside in.

    "Hopley is likely traveling on foot, wearing a hat and using cash to pay for purchases," spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement, reiterating that anyone who sees Hopley should call 911 immediately.

    Police say it is likely Hopley has tried to change his appearance by cutting his hair and changing his clothing, and that he may try to "hide his face when out in public."

    He is known to frequent dollar stores, sewing stores, and Walmarts, police say.

    Hopley is described as 5’9” tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He has a birthmark or mole near the hairline on the left side of his head and a "distinctive protruding lower lip and horizontal scarring on his chin," according to the VPD.

    Hopley is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was due in court two days after he fled.

