More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues
Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.
The images are from before Hopley left his halfway house and cut off his ankle monitor on Nov.4. Authorities have also released photos of Hopley from 2018 and 2019, showing him with "different hair styles and a different appearance."
The Vancouver Police Department says a team of 18 investigators have followed up on 80 tips and searched locations through out the city, but have not located Hopley. They have, however, found a cart he was seen with when he was last caught on surveillance photo at the Downtown Eastside building he was court-ordered to reside in.
"Hopley is likely traveling on foot, wearing a hat and using cash to pay for purchases," spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement, reiterating that anyone who sees Hopley should call 911 immediately.
Police say it is likely Hopley has tried to change his appearance by cutting his hair and changing his clothing, and that he may try to "hide his face when out in public."
He is known to frequent dollar stores, sewing stores, and Walmarts, police say.
Hopley is described as 5’9” tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He has a birthmark or mole near the hairline on the left side of his head and a "distinctive protruding lower lip and horizontal scarring on his chin," according to the VPD.
Hopley is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was due in court two days after he fled.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career
When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
LATEST UPDATES Fighting in north Gaza nears hospitals, as Palestinians flee to crowded shelters
Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza as Israel's military pushed deeper into dense urban neighbourhoods in its battle with Hamas militants. Officials in the besieged enclave said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 11,000 people.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman seriously injured by fallen tree now raising money for Victoria hospital equipment
A year and a half after a tree crashed down on a Langford woman’s home, she’s lending her voice to a campaign raising money for new imaging technology in Greater Victoria hospitals.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
Pop-up museum teaches Colwood students the significance of Remembrance Day
A hallway inside École John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood has been transformed into a Hallway of Heroes. Each image holds a connection to either a student or staff member at the school.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 'The Cornerstone' office-to-residential building nears completion
A new office-to-residential building conversion is nearing completion on the west end of Downtown Calgary as it's set to kick-start a new era of affordable housing opportunities.
-
New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden
There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.
-
Fort Macleod structural truss facility receives government support in $28.5M expansion
It's an investment that’s hoping to raise roofs in Fort Macleod.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Experts suggest gun buyback, new task force in wake of 'extremely traumatizing' Edmonton shooting
Police in Edmonton are "not entirely" responsible for a rise in gun violence, but a pair of local criminologists agree that now is a good time to review how they prevent and respond to shootings.
-
10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt
One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.
Toronto
-
Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Montreal
-
Police open hate crime investigation as shootings at 2 Montreal Jewish schools leave parents on edge
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Protesters in support of Gaza march in downtown Montreal
Demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Montreal Friday evening to express solidarity with Palestinian civilians under attack by continued Israeli airstrikes.
-
Montreal Jewish, Muslim communities describe anxiety amid rising tensions tied to war
Hateful acts targeting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war are prompting anxiety but also some defiance among community members.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
'Learn about these heroes': Dufferin gang honoured in Selkirk
A special group of veterans is being honoured with a new memorial in Selkirk the day before Remembrance Day.
-
'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba
A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon high school holds very personal Remembrance Day event
A special Remembrance Day ceremony at St Joseph High School in Saskatoon paid tribute to five family members of students who served their country.
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Prince Albert city workers vote in favour of strike
The City of Prince Albert could see another group of workers walk off the job after the union representing outside city workers took a strike vote on Thursday.
Regina
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Over 2,000 regulated childcare spaces to open in Sask.
Funding for the creation of 2,349 childcare spaces across Saskatchewan was announced on Friday.
-
Here are the city services that are open and closed in Regina for Remembrance Day
On Nov. 11, Canada honours lives lost in the line of duty. Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year, so some city services in Regina will be affected on Monday.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
London
-
'Completely unacceptable': London MP calls out those responsible for an act of vandalism at constituency office
The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was splattered with red paint sometime early Friday morning, according to office staff.
-
City hall spent $1 million on social housing software that it might never use
The financial fallout is much worse than originally thought as city hall considers abandoning the development of custom computer software after 12 years.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
Fast-expanding magic mushroom chain opens another Ont. location
The newest branch of the chain FunGuyz opened its doors in Cambridge, Ont. last month. The owner says its their 14th location.
-
Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
-
Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'
Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.