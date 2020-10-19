VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 exposure warnings have been posted for B.C. grocery stores after employees recently tested positive for the disease.

On Sunday, Loblaws posted a notice to its website saying a team member at a No Frills in Langley reported having the coronavirus.

The employee, who was at the location at 5501 204 St., worked their last shift on Oct. 12.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a statement on the Loblaws website says.

And, last week, parent company Sobeys posted a notice saying an employee at the Safeway in Penticton tested positive. The last day the employee worked at the 1301 Main St. location was Oct. 9.

"We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of public health," Sobeys' notice says.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

Earlier this month, notices were posted for a Superstore in Surrey and a Safeway in North Vancouver.

Both parent companies only keep notices online for two weeks. Personal information about employees is never released.