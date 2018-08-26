

CTV Vancouver





A four-year-old girl was left seriously injured after another accident at a Metro Vancouver trampoline park over the weekend, according to her distraught mother.

Sarah Villanueva said her daughter, Maddie, was at the Extreme Air Park in New Westminster on Saturday when the little girl suffered two broken bones and a fracture.

The child has since had to undergo surgery, and her family told CTV News she will have to spend the next three weeks in a wheelchair.

"My perfectly healthy daughter … (was supposed) to be attending kindergarten in a week or so," Villanueva said in an emotional Facebook post. "I've been crying on and off for hours on end."

CTV News contacted Extreme Air Park on Sunday, but was directed to the company's head office in Toronto, which was closed.

Villanueva said Maddie was at the trampoline park with her father, and that the family was disappointed by the way staff responded to the accident. She said one employee offered them an ice pack.

The family has now joined the growing number of voices calling for government regulations at trampoline parks.

"Help get these trampoline parks right," Villanueva said. "Our babies need it."

Another family recently spoke out after their three-year-old son fell through the springs at the Extreme Air Park in Richmond. The family of Jason Greenwood, a 46-year-old who died after being injured at the same location, is also suing the company.

Back in February, weeks after Greenwood's death, Extreme Air Parks owner Michael Marti wrote a letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan asking the province to create safety regulations for the industry.

While Technical Safety BC oversees amusement park rides, the agency said there are no specific regulations for businesses like Marti's.