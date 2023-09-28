Vancouver

    • Missing woman involved in B.C. murder trial found dead

    Vancouver police are investigating the disappearance of a woman involved in a murder trial. (CTV) Vancouver police are investigating the disappearance of a woman involved in a murder trial. (CTV)

    The search for Tracy Pickett, who had been missing since Tuesday, has ended tragically.

    Vancouver police said they found her remains in the city’s Southlands neighbourhood on Thursday.

    The Vancouver Police Department and the BC Coroners’ Service are now working to determine her cause of death.

    “At this stage of the investigation, Tracy’s death does not appear to be the result of a crime and there is no public safety risk,” VPD wrote in a statement issued Thursday evening.

    At the time of her disappearance, Pickett, a doctor, was testifying as an expert witness in a murder trial.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

