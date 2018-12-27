

CTV Vancouver





A Simon Fraser University professor has been found dead three weeks after he went missing in Colombia, according to several media outlets.

Ramazan Gencay, who also went by the nickname "Ramo," was last seen in Medellin on Dec. 6. A Colombian news agency reported that he was spotted in surveillance camera footage captured at around 10:30 p.m. that night and appeared to be with other people at the time.

On Thursday, the public prosecutor's office said police discovered Gencay's body on Christmas Day with help from the public. According to local media reports, his remains were badly decomposed and authorities had to use dental records to identify him.

The economics professor had travelled to the South American country to attend seminars at a local university. According to the school's website, he was scheduled to speak at an event on Nov. 28.

His family said he had gone salsa dancing on the last night he was seen.

The outlets say police suspect foul play and are looking for a group of women that could be responsible. But his wife told CTV News examinations are still taking place and that nothing has been confirmed.

Carole Gencay posted to Facebook Thursday calling her husband's death "untimely."

In a follow-up post, she said her family has received many messages of condolence and support, including from Colombia.

"I have a special note to the citizens of Colombia, as there are numerous apologies from them and expressions of shame about the violence in their country: Please know I harbor no resentment to the population," she wrote, but added: "I cannot know the complexities of why incidents like these occur in Colombia—it seems as though Colombia has an infectious, grave illness."

Gencay's daughter, Rana, also posted to social media, saying her father's death "has filled my family with great sadness."

"His love for learning has inspired many at SFU and will inspire me to learn more and more every day," she wrote. "He will be missed so much."

Earlier this month, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the federal government was aware of a missing Canadian in Medellin.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a Canadian citizen who died in Colombia," the department said in an update on Thursday, but would not directly name Gencay in keeping with the Privacy Act.

According to Global Affairs, Canadian officials are in contact with Colombian authorities as they try to gather additional information about the death.

SFU has also addressed the incident, saying in a statement that "Ramo will be deeply missed by the SFU community—and our hearts go out to his family, friends and SFU faculty, students and staff who worked with him."

Gencay was also an active member in local trail running groups.

One of his friends told CTV he'll be remembered as an intelligent and caring leader.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith