Missing man with life-threatening condition found safe, police say
CTV News Vancouver Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 6:36PM PST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 7:57PM PST
Police say 36-year-old Matthew McCallum disappeared after leaving Vancouver General Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Handout)
VANCOUVER -- A man with health concerns who disappeared in the area of Vancouver General Hospital on Tuesday has been found safe.
Police said they located 36-year-old Matthew McCallum hours after he went missing and that the patient was returned to hospital.