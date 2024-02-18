VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Missing Burnaby teens found safe, RCMP say

    The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo) The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo)
    Share

    Updated Feb. 22: Burnaby RCMP confirmed Thursday that both teens had been found safe. This story has been updated to remove their names and images.

    Mounties in Burnaby say two teens missing since Feb. 15 have been found and are safe.

    On Sunday morning, Burnaby RCMP issued a missing persons appeal for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the city around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, police said. On Feb. 22, police confirmed that boy had been found safe.

    Later in the day Sunday, Mounties sent a second news release asking for assistance locating a 15-year-old, saying he and the 14-year-old were believed to be together.

    Later on Feb. 22, police said the 15-year-old had also been located.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News