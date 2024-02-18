Missing Burnaby teens found safe, RCMP say

Updated Feb. 22: Burnaby RCMP confirmed Thursday that both teens had been found safe. This story has been updated to remove their names and images.

Mounties in Burnaby say two teens missing since Feb. 15 have been found and are safe.

On Sunday morning, Burnaby RCMP issued a missing persons appeal for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the city around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, police said. On Feb. 22, police confirmed that boy had been found safe.

Later in the day Sunday, Mounties sent a second news release asking for assistance locating a 15-year-old, saying he and the 14-year-old were believed to be together.

Later on Feb. 22, police said the 15-year-old had also been located.