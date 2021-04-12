VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who has autism and a limited ability to communicate with others.

Authorities said Kurtis Wong was last seen leaving home near Clarendon Street and East 41st Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

"His ability to speak or communicate is limited, so he might not ask for help," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "He loves elevators and dogs, so we’re asking everyone out there to keep their eyes open and to call 911 immediately if he’s found."

Anyone who spots Wong is also asked to stay with him until first responders arrive.

The missing boy is described as Asian, 5'8" tall with a medium build and short, black hair. He was last seen in a red Reebok T-shirt with white lettering on the front, black pants, and a puffy black Tumi jacket that was wrapped round his waist. He also wears glasses and black shoes that say "Calvin Klein" across the toes.

Vancouver police said they have "every available resource" out helping to search for the teenager, including patrol officers, traffic members, school liaison officers and community safety personnel.