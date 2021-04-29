VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are thanking the public for their help in finding a 29-year-old woman who was missing for nearly two weeks.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the woman was last seen on April 18 and it was unusual for her to be out of contact with her family for so long.

On Friday, police confirmed that the woman had been located and is safe.

CTV News Vancouver has removed the woman's name and image from this article out of respect for her privacy.