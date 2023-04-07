Missing 15-year-old found safe, Coquitlam RCMP say

A teenager from Coquitlam, B.C., has been found safe, more than two weeks after he went missing, according to Mounties.

CTV News has removed the teen's name and image from this story to respect his family's privacy.

The last time the 15-year-old was seen was on a bus near Mackin Park on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m., according to a statement Coquitlam RCMP issued April 7.

The detachment confirmed on Thursday, April 13, that he had been found safe.