Minnesota Wild win record-filled 10-7 victory over Vancouver Canucks
Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov each had hat tricks and tied the franchise record with six points for the Minnesota Wild, who faced a three-goal deficit in the second period before storming back with six unanswered goals in a record-filled 10-7 victory over the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks on Monday.
“You could feel the way we were engaged in the game that there was no letdown," Wild coach John Hynes said. "Whether it was 4-1 or 5-2, the mindset was still the same.”
Minnesota's six scores in a span of 5:45 was the fastest such flurry in the NHL in 25 years, since Washington had six goals in 4:47 in a 10-1 win against Tampa Bay on Feb. 3, 1999.
Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov each had three assists.
Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who set franchise goal records for a single game and a single period with seven scores in the third. They also registered their fastest four-goal stretch in team history, all on the power play in a span of 2:17 to take a 6-5 lead early in the third period.
Zuccarello scored on a 5-on-3 with 27 seconds left in the second period. The Wild switched goalies at the intermission from Filip Gustavsson to Marc-Andre Fleury and then they let loose as the sloppy and sluggish Canucks squandered a hat trick by J.T. Miller.
Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov each scored on a 5-on-3 sandwiched around a delay-of-game penalty on Miller. Then Eriksson Ek scored again 5-on-4 to make it 6-5 just 1:44 into the third period. Rossi knocked in Jake Lucchini's shot off his skate at 4:48 and Kaprizov tacked on another one at 5:12 to further the damage done to Canucks backup goalie Casey DeSmith's statistics.
With Vancouver playing the first half of a back-to-back set of games, coach Rick Tocchet chose to keep primary netminder Thatcher Demko on the bench to rest.
“Even when they went up 7-5, 8-5, we still felt pretty comfortable,” Miller said. “At least our line, we were just in their zone every shift, and I think we felt like we had one of those nights where we could tie it up. Just such a weird game.”
Elias Pettersson got his team-leading 29th goal and Ian Cole had the first goal for the Canucks, who scored on their only two shots on net over the first 15-plus minutes of the game against Gustavsson.
The Canucks (37-14-6) took seven penalties and lost their second straight game. They fell to 28-7-2 when scoring first. Nikita Zadorov and Brock Boeser scored in the third period, cutting the lead to 8-7 with 2:08 to go, before the Wild tacked on two empty-netters.
“It’s actually stupid stick penalties you can’t do, and we've got to learn,” Tocchet said. “When you play under pressure, you cannot do those things.”
With Miller, Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov each scoring three goals, this was the first regular season game with three hat tricks since Nov. 8, 1992, when Mike Donnelly, Luc Robitaille and Jari Kurri all got one for Los Angeles in an 11-4 win over San Jose.
The 16 total goals was the most in any game the Wild have played in.
“Stressful. Very stressful,” center Ryan Hartman said. “But fun.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. vetoes Arab-backed UN resolution demanding humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The United States vetoed an Arab-backed UN resolution Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the embattled Gaza Strip.
Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent last month, marking a sharper deceleration in price growth than expected by forecasters.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ford looks to 'Get It Done' with omnibus bill as Ontario legislature returns
The Doug Ford government started rolling out its priorities over the last few weeks. Here's what we know:
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Boy, 13, dies after dog sledding accident in Quebec
A 13-year-old French tourist has died after he crashed into a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal.
'This is the time to brag': How to successfully negotiate a raise
When asking for a raise, it's tempting to acknowledge the elephant in the room - the surging cost of living brought on by inflation and interest rate hikes that have hammered household budgets. But that's not what employers want to hear when discussing pay.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Prime Minister in Vancouver to make housing announcement alongside Eby, Sim
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver today, set to make a housing-related announcement alongside Premier David Eby and Mayor Ken Sim.
-
Metro Vancouver skiers flock to B.C. Interior amid dismal snow conditions at home
Skiers and snowboarders from British Columbia's Lower Mainland flocked to the province's Interior over the long weekend due to dismal snow conditions at Metro Vancouver's local ski hills.
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Calgary
-
Impact of new flood maps the focus of Calgary town hall meeting
The City of Calgary is hosting an online town hall to explain how new draft flood maps will impact development.
-
Calgary weather: Expect more melting this week, before a cool down starts on Monday
Calgary roads, parking lots and sidewalks will be messy this week with daytime highs two to six-degrees above seasonal and overnight lows six to nine degrees warmer than average.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent last month, marking a sharper deceleration in price growth than expected by forecasters.
Edmonton
-
2 shot at by pair of people in southeast Edmonton: police
Two people were shot in Mill Woods Monday evening.
-
'They don't make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Toronto
-
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
-
Police to provide update on deadly shooting at Toronto bus stop
Toronto police will be providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the fatal shooting of a man at a bus stop in North York over the weekend.
-
Brain wave-powered tech allows Canadian kids 'trapped in their own bodies' to play
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
-
No injuries after train, car collide in Hudson
A collision between a vehicle and a train in Hudson resulted in no injuries, according to the SQ.
Winnipeg
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
-
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
Saskatoon residents stage protest against incoming homeless shelter
Residents of Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood took to the streets on Monday to protest a temporary 30-bed emergency shelter scheduled to open in their community.
-
'Booked out to the end of 2025': Sask. film industry prepares for busy year
Actors and those wanting to learn more about the movie industry packed a Regina theatre to hear about upcoming opportunities.
Regina
-
'Booked out to the end of 2025': Sask. film industry prepares for busy year
Actors and those wanting to learn more about the movie industry packed a Regina theatre to hear about upcoming opportunities.
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent last month, marking a sharper deceleration in price growth than expected by forecasters.
Atlantic
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
-
N.S. school evacuated over propane leak: RCMP
The Pictou Landing First Nation School has been evacuated Tuesday morning due to a propane leak.
-
Three Pictou men face drug and weapons offences: N.S. RCMP
Three Pictou, N.S., men are facing drugs and weapons charges after RCMP searched two homes in the town, according to a news release from the force.
London
-
Huron, South Bruce OPP respond to ‘serious’ collision near Lucknow, Ont.
A road closure is expected to be in place for several hours following a “serious” collision east of Lucknow Tuesday morning, OPP said.
-
Local volleyball team earns gold in international tournament
The Forest City Volleyball Club is celebrating a big win — its Mahogany team won the President’s Day Cup in Detroit on Sunday.
-
Sarnia man stabbed in back, arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old suspect
A 37-year-old Sarnia man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance
Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Kitchener
-
Man shot and killed by police in Kitchener
The province's police watchdog is investigating after a Waterloo regional police officer fatally shot a 31-year-old man in Kitchener.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.