Minimum parking requirements could be eliminated in some new Vancouver developments
Vancouver council is set to consider scrapping minimum parking requirements for new developments in some parts of the city.
Benefits of the move would include reduced emissions and getting more units of housing built quicker and at a reduced cost, according to a staff report that will be presented next week.
The proposal would eliminate requirements in the West End and the Broadway Plan area, two parts of the city staff say are well poised to handle the change, in part, because of an "oversupply" of existing off-street parking, the walkability of the communities, and a "highly-regulated" system for on-street parking.
"The elimination of minimum vehicle parking requirements can lower the cost of construction and enhance development viability, particularly for rental projects and projects on smaller or more challenging sites," the report says.
"With the improved development economics, there may be opportunities to secure additional development contributions to deliver the necessary infrastructure and amenities to support growth."
"Minimum off-street parking requirements in the parking by-law have historically been in place to ensure that all the vehicles associated with each building can park on that property and do not rely on street parking," the report notes.
In 2019, the report notes, the requirement was lifted in the downtown core. Since then Edmonton and Toronto have eliminated it city-wide, as have U.S. cities like New York, Portland and Austin.
Because most parking has to be built underground, it increases the cost of building – particularly on "sites that are small, unusually shaped, or have more challenging soil conditions," the staff report says.
"By enabling lower parking provision, those sites can become more financially attractive."
Lower construction costs can – at least in theory – translate to more affordable units and incentivize developers to build non-market rentals. The report estimates that parking can account for up to 20 per cent of a project's total cost.
The report also says that the price of a condo without a parking spot could be as much as $50,000 lower than a unit with one.
Building underground parking also increases a building's embodied emissions by between 12 and 20 per cent, the staff report says, adding that eliminating this infrastructure can "reduce carbon pollution associated with new building construction."
The report also recommends looking at other parts of the city where minimum parking requirements can be eliminated and reporting back on a plan to implement parking maximums.
No changes are being recommended to the number of required accessible, visitor or bike parking spaces.
Council will vote on the report on Nov. 15.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel's attacks put it at odds with allies
Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby and four other patients.
Official mascot for Canadian Army celebrates birthday at Toronto Zoo
The Canadian Army’s official mascot, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, celebrates her eighth birthday today.
A missile strike targets Kyiv as an improvised explosive derails Russian freight cars
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman seriously injured by fallen tree now raising money for Victoria hospital equipment
A year and a half after a tree crashed down on a Langford woman’s home, she’s lending her voice to a campaign raising money for new imaging technology in Greater Victoria hospitals.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
Pop-up museum teaches Colwood students the significance of Remembrance Day
A hallway inside École John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood has been transformed into a Hallway of Heroes. Each image holds a connection to either a student or staff member at the school.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
-
Cougars lose 1-0 heartbreaker to Cape Breton in U Sports semi-final
The Mount Royal Cougars men's soccer team ran out of magic Friday afternoon, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Cape Breton Capers in the U Sports national semi-final.
-
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:47
LIVE @ 10:47 Edmonton Remembrance Day ceremony
A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Beverly Cenotaph on Saturday to honour Canada's veterans.
-
This is where Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in the Edmonton area on Nov. 11
There will be a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Edmonton area on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
-
This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016
The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years.
Toronto
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Official mascot for Canadian Army celebrates birthday at Toronto Zoo
The Canadian Army’s official mascot, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, celebrates her eighth birthday today.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Montreal
-
Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day Ceremony in downtown Montreal
The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony took place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.
-
Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant
Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
Some CEGEP workers to strike on November 23 and 24
Amid negotiations between various unions and the Quebec government, CEGEPs will be affected by another strike action.
Winnipeg
-
Remembrance Day service underway in Winnipeg
Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.
-
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Regina
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
London
-
Londoners honour veterans during Remembrance Day ceremony
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony has concluded at the cenotaph in London’s Victoria Park on Saturday.
-
Suspect wanted on outstanding warrant arrested during break and enter
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a vacant building in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's first community-wide smart grid launches in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has all the details.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.