

CTV Vancouver





Accomplished journalists Mi-Jung Lee and Scott Roberts are bringing their decades of combined experience to the CTV News at Six anchor desk.

Beginning Aug. 23, Lee and Roberts will be co-anchoring CTV Vancouver's flagship nightly newscast, while continuing to deliver the same hands-on reporting that viewers have come to know and trust.

"I think it's really important to stay connected to the stories happening in our community," Roberts said. "And that's why you're going to see Mi-Jung and I out in the field covering a lot of issues that matter to viewers, in addition to anchoring the nightly newscast."

"It's exciting to be part of the editorial process, from pitching story ideas in the morning, to supporting reporters in the field, to helping write the show," said Lee. "As a reporter you focus on the story, but in my new role I'm able to contribute to the entire show."

CTV Vancouver has also named Scott Hurst the lead anchor of CTV News at Noon and CTV News at Five, and Nafeesa Karim as anchor and co-producer for the weekend editions of CTV News at Six and CTV News at 11:30. Senior reporter Michele Brunoro will be anchoring the noon and 5 p.m. newscasts on Fridays.

CTV Vancouver news director Les Staff said the announcements mark the next big step in the station's evolution, which has also featured new set designs and updated on-set technology.

“We’re very excited to complete this new, forward-thinking approach to our daily local newscasts by introducing new broadcast elements, expanding our digital products, and now announcing this talented group of anchors and reporters,” Staff said. “With this strong team now in place, we look forward to furthering our commitment to delivering the most trusted, up-to-the-minute breaking news that Vancouverites rely on.”

Lee's trailblazing career began almost 30 years ago in Victoria, where she became the first Korean-Canadian newscaster in B.C. history.

She has since become a household name in the Lower Mainland, earning a reputation for in-depth investigative stories covering everything from bogus health claims to money laundering in B.C. casinos – coverage that aired years before the government's recently announced crackdown.

"I love this province," Lee said. "I grew up here and am passionate about telling stories that British Columbians are passionate about."

Roberts began his career in print, writing for The Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail newspapers before joining CTV News in 2006.

Since bringing his talents west, he's received multiple journalism awards and nominations for chasing the kind of stories that matter to B.C. residents, including an Edward R. Murrow Award he won for an exclusive report on animal abuse at dairy farms in the Fraser Valley.

Lee has won numerous Radio Television Digital News Association and Jack Webster awards over the years as well, including for stories she broke on the sexual harassment allegations that rocked WestJet in 2016.

Most recently, Lee and Roberts were honoured together for co-anchoring CTV Vancouver's coverage of the worst wildfire season in B.C. history.

Both of the new 6 p.m. anchors have earned audiences' trust with hard-hitting, in-depth and accurate reporting, and will continue using those same journalistic skills in their new roles.

"It's an honour to be able to anchor CTV News with Scott. I love his energy, his powerful communication skills and his drive to find out more about a story," Lee said.

"I'm thrilled to be working so closely with her," Roberts said. "She's curious, intelligent and will go to the wall for a story. And that's exactly what we need in journalism right now."