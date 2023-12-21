Metro Vancouver woman facing 14 charges in human-trafficking investigation: RCMP

Mounties in Metro Vancouver say a woman is facing more than a dozen charges following a months-long human-trafficking investigation.

The Langley RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the investigation began after officers received a 911 call from a gas station attendant on March 7.

The worker reported that an injured and distressed woman walked into the gas station and asked the attendant to call the police.

Officers arrived and provided first aid to the woman, who directed them to a nearby hotel.

The investigation led to an assault charged being filed against Jennifer Lynn Stephens, police said.

In July, Stephens was scheduled to appear in court on the charge, but when she failed to attend, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for her arrest, the RCMP said.

On Dec. 7, serious crime investigators found and arrested Stephens on the outstanding warrant.

Police say she now faces 14 charges, including human trafficking, procuring a person under 18 years old, forcible confinement, advertising sexual services and assault causing bodily harm.

"Due to the often hidden nature and complexity of these offences, human-trafficking charges are rare in Canada," Langley RCMP Insp. Erica Moir said in the release.

"Our investigators worked closely with partners allowing us to support the victims, identify a suspect and successfully obtain the evidence necessary forward criminal charges."

The Langley RCMP says they believe the victims in the case were trafficked for sexual exploitation.