

The Canadian Press





The Metro Vancouver Regional District is expected to make about $375,000 for taking 69 containers full of garbage that's been rotting in the Philippines for six years.

The district says its waste-to-energy facility in Burnaby, B.C., has been selected by Ottawa as the preferred site for disposal, partly because of its proximity to the Port of Vancouver where the trash is set to arrive.

It says the federal government is paying $250 per tonne, which is the tipping fee set in the district's bylaw.

Earlier this week, the Philippines rejected Canada's late-June timeline for repatriating its mislabelled garbage and said it planned to ship it back to Canada by no later than next week.