Metro Vancouver's gas prices fall after nearing record high over the weekend

Metro Vancouver drivers are seeing a little relief at the pumps Monday as gas prices fell after nearing record highs over the weekend.

According to price-tracking website GasBuddy.com, some stations in Metro Vancouver had prices as low as 212.9 cents per litre Monday. On Sunday, the price for regular gas got as high as 233.9 cents per litre after climbing 39 cents in a five-day period.

In spite of the recent drop, the Greater Vancouver region has the highest prices in the country as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's heat map.

Compared to Vancouver's 233.9, prices were 148.9 in Toronto and Calgary on Sunday, according to Gas Wizard.

Before this past week, Vancouver gas prices had mostly remained below $2 per litre since late July, after setting an all-time record of 236.9 cents per litre on June 6.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate issued to drivers through ICBC.

Horgan announced other measures this month to combat a rising cost of living, including a boost to the Climate Action Tax Credit and the B.C. Family Benefit. As well, the annual rent increase – which is normally tied to inflation – will be capped at a maximum two per cent for 2023.