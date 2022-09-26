Metro Vancouver's gas prices fall after nearing record high over the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers are seeing a little relief at the pumps Monday as gas prices fell after nearing record highs over the weekend.
According to price-tracking website GasBuddy.com, some stations in Metro Vancouver had prices as low as 212.9 cents per litre Monday. On Sunday, the price for regular gas got as high as 233.9 cents per litre after climbing 39 cents in a five-day period.
In spite of the recent drop, the Greater Vancouver region has the highest prices in the country as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's heat map.
Compared to Vancouver's 233.9, prices were 148.9 in Toronto and Calgary on Sunday, according to Gas Wizard.
Before this past week, Vancouver gas prices had mostly remained below $2 per litre since late July, after setting an all-time record of 236.9 cents per litre on June 6.
Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate issued to drivers through ICBC.
Horgan announced other measures this month to combat a rising cost of living, including a boost to the Climate Action Tax Credit and the B.C. Family Benefit. As well, the annual rent increase – which is normally tied to inflation – will be capped at a maximum two per cent for 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Port aux Basques woman shares her survival story after being swept up in Fiona storm surge
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona 'as soon as possible this week.' And, as MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP are requesting an emergency debate to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada.'
Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Snowden
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted citizenship to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane this week.
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Man escapes uninjured as fire destroys home near Courtenay, B.C.
One man escaped a fire that destroyed his home north of Courtenay, B.C., early Monday morning. Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says the blaze was called in at 2:30 a.m. on Langlois Road. The fire had consumed much of the home before firefighters arrived.
-
Saanich businesses evacuated as man with airsoft gun arrested
A 19-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning and a business complex was briefly evacuated after police received a report of someone carrying a gun near Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich, B.C. Police say they received a report of a man walking on the field of the school with a gun around 6:10 a.m.
-
NEW
NEW | Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs plan rally at legislature over Coastal GasLink
Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation and their supporters are planning a rally at the B.C. legislature on Tuesday to "make an important announcement" about their efforts to stop a natural gas pipeline under construction on their territory.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in southeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in southeast Calgary on Sunday night.
-
-
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks
The game-winning goal in his first game made for a solid first impression for Jonathan Huberdeau in his Calgary Flames debut.
Edmonton
-
Man armed himself with cutlery after he ran through Edmonton airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
-
Chetamon Fire in Jasper National Park to be allowed to spread for ecological benefits
Parks Canada is ceasing firefighting efforts on part of Chetamon Wildfire in Jasper National Park for the ecological benefits.
-
1 assessed by EMS at scene of fire in central Edmonton
Flames broke out at a central Edmonton house Monday morning.
Toronto
-
What people flying at Toronto Pearson need to know about the new travel rules
Travellers flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport will soon no longer need to show proof of vaccination or wear a face mask.
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today. Here's how it works
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers Monday morning.
-
Suspect identified after hidden camera found in Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
Police have identified a suspect in connection with an investigation into a hidden camera that was found in a Tim Hortons bathroom in Hamilton, Ont.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Montreal South Shore triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Winnipeg
-
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
-
-
Support for Manitoba PCs has slipped since last election, NDP holds the lead
It has been three years since the governing Progressive Conservative party was re-elected in Manitoba, but new data shows support for the party has slipped as more Manitobans look to the NDP.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: Voters head to polls
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection.
-
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged following Regina high school lockdown: police
A 13-year-old girl is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident at a Regina high school last week.
-
-
No injuries reported after early morning apartment blaze: Regina Fire
No injuries were reported after a south Regina apartment fire early on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Fiona fallout: Economic losses being tallied as soldiers arrive for cleanup duty
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
London
-
Vaccination clinics remain steady as COVID-19 travel restrictions fall
At the moment, the federal government announced it was dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions, a Woodstock, Ont. man was one of the first to roll up his sleeve to get a bivalent vaccine shot Monday. "I’m over 80, so I want to make sure I don’t end up in the hospital or worse,” stated Paul Steinburg.
-
Superior court rejects Western University student efforts to stop booster vaccine mandate
Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice has rejected a challenge by five Western University students to stop the school’s COVID-19 booster vaccine mandate.
-
Ingersoll bride ghosted by wedding photographer
A London businessman at the centre of a dispute over the right to occupy a church in Ottawa is now facing questions here at home. William Komer, a director of the group ‘United People of Canada,’ a group sympathetic to the so-called freedom convoy, has several for-profit ventures in our region.
Northern Ontario
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt near Temiskaming
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
-
Search is on in Sault Ste. Marie for missing bike trail builder
A massive police search is on for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Calgary man charged after suspected drunk driving crash in northern Ontario
A 37-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with failing to comply with demands for a breathalyzer following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Wilmot Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in Wilmot Township.
-
COVID-19 bivalent booster available for all adults in Waterloo region
The COVID-19 bivalent booster shot is available to all adults in Ontario starting Monday.
-
Kitchener’s A Better Tent City celebrates new community kitchen
The 50 residents of a Better Tent City have lived at the Ardelt Avenue site since last fall, but the new facilities were not possible when they first moved.