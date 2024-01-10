Metro Vancouver mayors launch new campaign to secure transit funding

A group of Metro Vancouver mayors is rolling out a new campaign designed to show public support for provincial and federal funding for transit expansion.

For the first time in 2024, the Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation is once again urging Victoria and Ottawa to step in and help fund transit projects that they say will keep pace with the level of demand.

In November, the council issued a funding submission to the federal minister of finance to develop a new model for TransLink.

The council said then that the projects will cost $2.8 billion and the mayors are asking the federal and provincial governments to each cover 40 per cent of the price tag— while local communities pay the remaining 20 per cent.

The projects include three new rapid bus routes, costing upwards of $900 million.

Below is a list of the proposed projects:

Park Royal (North Shore) to Metrotown (Burnaby) via Phibbs Exchange and Willingdon Avenue

Langley to Maple Ridge along 200th Ave, the Golden Ears Bridge and Lougheed Highway

Surrey to White Rock along King George Boulevard

The Mayors' Council has released a list of projects they say are needed in the region, including $375 million for the expansion of TransLink's bus fleet.

A fall report found that if additional funding wasn't committed, TransLink would face a funding gap of $4.7 billion between 2026 and 2033.

The shortfall could lead to 60 per cent of services being cut to balance the budget, according to the report.

This is a developing story and more information will follow after the 11 a.m. announcement in Surrey.