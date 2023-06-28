Metro Vancouver gas prices see 8 cent drop overnight

Much needed relief for drivers has arrived in Metro Vancouver.

Gas prices dropped below the $2 per litre mark at many stations overnight

Prices dipped eight cents a litre with several stations sitting at 197.9 cents per litre Wednesday morning.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says the cheaper prices are due to the reopening of the Olympic Pipeline in Washington state, which was under maintenance for one week.

Prices spiked in recent days after it went offline.

McTeague says prices are expected to stay fairly stable in the weeks ahead, but in general they are forecast to hover around $2.20 per litre this summer.

Experts are not predicting Metro Vancouver will break its all time high of 241.9 cents per litre, which was set back in September.

According to the price prediction website Gas Wizard, the region will see another three cent drop on Thursday, bringing prices at most stations to 194.9 cents per litre.