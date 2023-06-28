Metro Vancouver gas prices see 8 cent drop overnight

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver dipped by eight cents overnight, bringing the cost to 197.9 cents per litre on June 28, 2023. (CTV) Gas prices in Metro Vancouver dipped by eight cents overnight, bringing the cost to 197.9 cents per litre on June 28, 2023. (CTV)

