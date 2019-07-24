

CTV News Vancouver





The BC SPCA is offering half-price cat adoptions starting this weekend in an effort to clear its shelters.

From Saturday to Aug. 2, adoptions for all adult cats will be 50 per cent off at all of the organization's 36 locations.

"At this time of year our shelters are always very full, and we have also rescued a large number of cats through cruelty investigations recently, so we’d love to find good homes for as many cats as possible during our half-price event," general manager of communications Lorie Chortyk said on the BC SPCA's website.

Chortyk said the aim of the promotion is to help find forever homes for some of the adult cats who might be overlooked as well as to free up shelter space for other animals in need.

"Taking an adult cat home offers many benefits," Chortyk added. "Older cats tend to be calmer and their personalities have developed so it allows us to make the best match with their potential new guardians."

The adoption initiative is being held in partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition, which supplies the SPCA with dog and cat food.

"We're thrilled to support these adult cats who deserve to find their forever family," said Hill's general manager Jenn Porter.

The BC SPCA rehomes thousands of homeless, injured and abused cats every year.

Those interested in adopting a cat are invited to visit any BC SPCA branch during business hours.