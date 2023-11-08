A prominent member of Kelowna’s equestrian community is facing allegations of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, prompting a public appeal by local Mounties.

The man was arrested Tuesday but has since been released on the condition that he doesn’t come into contact with any minors, Kelowna RCMP said in a statement the following day.

Mounties say the man has been involved in the local equestrian community “for a number of years” and believe additional victims have yet to come forward.

Potential victims are being asked to report any offence of a sexual nature involving this man to police.

An investigation is underway but, due to its sensitive nature, police say no further details will be released at this time.

Sherri Paiement of the Kelowna Riding Club says she was surprised to hear about the allegations.

“Someone texted me this morning asking if we knew who it was, but it could be anyone, it could happen anywhere,” Paiement told CTV News Wednesday.

“There are so many different facets of the equestrian community,” she added, listing trail riders, racers and competitive jumpers as examples.