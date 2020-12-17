VANCOUVER -- An expensive medical hoist made for a wheelchair user has been found, after being stolen from a parking lot in Delta.

It was one of the items taken by thieves who are believed to have broken into the underground area of a condominium building on River Road on Dec. 15, using a stolen fob.

Surveillance footage shows a green Ford F150 leaving during the night with stolen goods inside.

The hoist belongs to Delta resident Mike Hamill, who is paralyzed from the chest down.

Hamill, who created a GoFundMe page to pay for a replacement hoist, posted an update saying that the frame had been located, but was stripped of important pieces.

The online fundraiser reached $11,355, more than the goal of $10,000. Hamill said the money will be used to rebuild the hoist.

A passionate fisher, Hamill plans to use the hoist to lift himself onto fishing boats.

“I want to go salmon fishing next year,” he said during an interview right after the hoist was stolen.

“I want to get on the boat and cruise around, and feel the wind in my face.”

The device was a gift from friends, who raised $10,000 to build it. Hamill hadn’t had a chance to use it yet.

“It was mind blowing. I went, 'My god you’re making my dream come true,'" he said with a smile.

Many other items, including kayaks and expensive tools were also stolen from the underground parking lot.

“Unfortunately thieves will target vehicles and valuables at any time of the year,” said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department.

“This time of year they’re probably more likely to be looking for (specific) things,” she said.

With files from CTV's St. John Alexander