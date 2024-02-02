'Mechanical issue' halts Canada Line service in most of Vancouver

An unspecified "mechanical issue" has shut down service on the Canada Line at most stations in the City of Vancouver, according to TransLink.

"There is currently no service between Oakridge–41st and Waterfront stations," the transit provider said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"Extra bus service and staff are in place to help customers while the issue is resolved."

Customers travelling north will have to transfer to bus service at Oakridge-41st Avenue Station, while customers headed south will need to take buses to Oakridge-41st or stations farther south to access the Canada Line.

The Expo and Millennium Lines are unaffected.

TransLink posted on social media shortly after 2 p.m. that a "stalled train near Olympic Village" had caused a system-wide hold for Canada Line service.

By 2:20 p.m., the agency said the hold was in place from Marine Drive to Waterfront Station, and by 2:30 p.m., a bus bridge was in place from Oakridge-41st to Waterfront.

"Customers seeking alternative routes to SkyTrain can use the TransLink Trip Planner online and select 'Exclude SkyTrain' under advanced search settings," TransLink's statement reads.

"Customers can also phone our customer information desk at 604-953-3333."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates