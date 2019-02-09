

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed that a patient in the agency’s service area was diagnosed with measles earlier this week.

VCH spokesperson Shaf Hussain told CTV News the person was diagnosed on Thursday, which is when VCH was informed. The patient has passed the infectious period of the disease and is not contagious, Hussain said.

He said the patient is receiving treatment, but could not say where. Typically, measles patients can be treated at home, rather than in hospitals, Hussain said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency because of measles outbreaks in that state last month. Health officials have reported at least 52 known cases in the state.

Hussain said the B.C. case is not linked to the outbreaks in Washington state.