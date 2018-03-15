

CTV Vancouver





A battle is brewing over the future of the Langara golf course, which Vancouver's mayor has suggested might better serve the public as park space.

Gregor Robertson raised the idea during a committee meeting Wednesday night where officials were gathered to discuss a draining issue at the course.

The problem renders the golf course virtually unplayable in the winter, but is expected to cost about $3 million to fix. Instead of moving ahead with repairs, Robertson said the city should consider turning the course into a park that could facilitate other sports.

"We have had a lot of requests for track and field facilities that adhere to international standards for competition," Robertson said. "We've had lots of requests for cricket and kabaddi in South Vancouver."

Robertson's motion calling on city staff to present different options for the golf course passed, but the opposition accused the mayor of blindsiding them with the proposal.

"It was really an inappropriate, undemocratic process that I saw tonight," councillor George Affleck said.

Though Robertson only suggested public uses for the land, Affleck suggested the city might be ultimately eyeing it for housing.

Langara is one of three public golf courses in the city, which together bring in about $10 million in annual revenue. The Langara course generates about a quarter of that, according to a city report.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim