VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says he isn't happy with the city's share of economic recovery funding from a federal package to help cope with COVID-19.

The federal government announced in July it was sending $19 billion in funding to the provinces and territories to help refuel their economies during the pandemic.

The program included $2 billion earmarked to support municipal operating costs for a six- to eight-month period.

Kennedy Stewart says he learned Tuesday night that Vancouver will receive $16 million, not the $60 million he expected based on per capita distribution of the money.

Stewart says it's not typically the federal government's role to fund municipal operating budgets, but he believes he was successful at securing the money by pushing Ottawa to act as part of the big-city mayors caucus.

The premier's office and Ministry of Municipal Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.