VANCOUVER -- One of the largest and most destructive wildfires of B.C.'s 2021 season is now classified as "being held," according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In an information bulletin shared Thursday afternoon, the service said the 83,000-hectare White Rock Lake fire is "not likely to spread beyond determined containment lines."

The wildfire service attributed the development to "significant effort" from its own personnel, as well as First Nations, provincial, national and international partner agencies.

"Over the last 52 days, firefighters and support personnel from around the world have maintained response efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire," the service said in its bulletin.

"Managing a wildfire of this size and complexity requires the skill and knowledge of many people. At its peak, the fire camp in Vernon housed over 500 people directly engaged in wildfire response."

Crews still have "considerable work" to do in suppressing the blaze, and will remain in the area until there is no longer any risk to "public health, critical infrastructure, property, or environmental, economic and social values," the wildfire service said.

Numerous evacuation orders and alerts were issued in response to the White Rock Lake fire. At one point, the wildfire accounted for half of all evacuation orders in B.C.

The fire also devastated the community of Monte Lake, destroying several properties and causing conflict between residents who stayed behind to try to battle the blaze and provincial officials upset at their defiance of evacuation orders.

Many of the evacuation orders and alerts related to the White Rock Lake fire have now been rescinded, and the BC Wildfire Service advises residents to check with their local authorities for information and support as they return home.