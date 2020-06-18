VANCOUVER -- Fire crews are working to put out a massive blaze in South Vancouver Thursday evening.

Firefighters at the scene near the intersection of West 62nd Avenue and Columbia Street said they are in "defensive mode."

The fire broke out in a four-storey apartment building under construction, which firefighters said was engulfed and "completely destroyed."

The flames have also spread to the townhouse complex next door, which has been evacuated, according to fire crews. At least one townhouse is burning and a second one may also be catching fire, they said.

Photos posted to social media showed flames pouring out of the under-construction building, as well as a plume of thick black smoke that could be seen from around the region.

Not sure what happened but firefighters are definitely trying to contain the fire as quickly as possible so it doesn’t spread any more than it has. #vancouver #fire pic.twitter.com/U3WMH0mpyC — Jessica Dawn (@Jessicaadawn) June 19, 2020

In a tweet, Vancouver Fire Rescue Service described the blaze as a "third alarm" fire.

Third Alarm West 62nd Ave and Columbia St. #vanworkingfire pic.twitter.com/l8a7QH9sLw — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) June 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated