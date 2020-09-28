VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they arrested a man who was chasing and threatening people with a chainsaw Sunday evening.

Officers were called at about 6 p.m. about the man, who eventually entered Strathcona Park.

The man was eventually arrested and police are still investigating the incident.

Police haven't indicated if the man was involved in the encampment in the park.

Nobody was injured, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.