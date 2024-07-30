Man who spent most of the last 46 years in prison for repeated threats, arson, dies in B.C. prison

An inmate who died in custody at a maximum security prison in the Fraser Valley earlier this month had spent the better part of the last 46 years behind bars, according to his most recent Parole Board of Canada review.

Dennis James Harley died July 18 at Kent Institution in Agassiz, the Correctional Service of Canada said in a brief statement last week.

The CSC said Harley was serving a 19-year sentence that began in June 2010, but the parole decision indicates he had been incarcerated, "with little time in the community," since his first federal sentence began in September 1978.

The 19-year sentence referenced in the CSC release was for 10 counts of uttering threats to cause death or harm, two counts of criminal harassment, and one count each of "identity fraud with intention to avoid arrest," "public mischief - making false statement," and uttering threats to destroy property.

The parole board document makes clear that these "index offences" occurred while Harley was already in prison, and that the 19-year sentence began as a three-year one.

"Your index offending involved sending threatening letters to victims, some of whom you met through chaplaincy while incarcerated, others were judges, Members of Parliament, police forces, parole officers, and other government officials/staff you have been in contact with," the parole board decision reads, addressing the offender directly.

"Letters have included graphic details, threats to harm/kill the recipients and/or damage property, threats to bomb a house and a courthouse, they were intended to intimidate victims, and you attempted to circumvent security screening. You signed another inmate's name to one of the threatening letters."

The parole board decision was issued in September 2022 and ordered Harley – then 67 years old – to remain in detention.

The document notes that he was considered a "moderate to high risk for violent recidivism" and had not been engaged with his "correctional plan."

"Your criminal history includes setting fire to curtains in a courtroom and to two mattresses in a hostel dorm," the decision reads, later noting that these actions would lead the targets of Harley's threats to believe him capable of following through on them.

"You also set fire to sofas on two different verandas of residences belonging to people who you indicated had been mean to you in the past."

The parole board noted in its decision that Harley had – to his credit – waived his right to a full parole review, despite being eligible for one, conceding at his hearing that he was "not ready" for that kind of conditional release.

"You presented as kind, gentle and honest at the hearing, as you were on your best behaviour," the decision reads.

"The board appreciates that courtesy and suggests that if you continue to be like that with everyone who is trying so hard to help you – and stop threatening people – you may at some point be able to cascade to a lower security rating."

The CSC said the circumstances of Harley's death will be reviewed, as is done whenever an inmate dies in custody. Police and the coroner have been notified of his death, as required by CSC policy.