Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years

A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

With credit for time served, Sandy Jack Parisian will spend another four years and three months behind bars.

The 50-year-old, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, showed no emotion as Justice Kathleen Ker delivered the sentence Friday in B.C. Supreme Court.

The victim, 78-year-old Usha Singh, was found severely injured after authorities were called to her home three years ago.

The court heard Singh, who lived alone, was located on the bathroom floor. She had black eyes and was bleeding from her face.

The senior later died in hospital.

Home security footage played during Parisian’s sentencing hearing showed him and another man approaching the property wearing police jackets just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.

After ringing the doorbell of the Little Mountain neighbourhood residence several times the two ultimately gained entrance when Singh opened the door.

Eventually the duo are seen inside the home’s living room, looking under furniture, and walking in and out the room.

At one point, Parisian notices the camera and turns it away.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of eight years for Parisian – pointing to his extensive criminal past, which includes 160 prior convictions – while the defence argued for five years.

The defence said Parisian, who was originally scheduled to stand trial, had shown remorse by deciding to plead guilty.

Ker said the fact that Parisian, who is of Cree descent, suffered through a tragic childhood of serious neglect and abuse, and had been in 24 different residential placements by the time he was 17, was a mitigating factor.

“Tragically, Mr. Parisian appears to be a victim of the adverse impact of Canada’s colonial history,” Ker said while referencing a pre-sentence report.

However Ker added the seriousness of the crime, and Parisian’s criminal history cannot be overlooked.

“This was a planned, targeted invasion of an elderly woman’s home,” she said. “I have no doubt that the community at large is shaken by events like this."

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in Singh's death, and is scheduled to begin trial in May.