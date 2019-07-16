

A Vancouver Island man who became the first British Columbian to die of a rabies infection since 2003 has been identified as 21-year-old Nick Major.

Family members told CTV News Vancouver Island Major was pulled over at the side of the road on his way back from Tofino in mid-May when he swatted a bat away as it flew near him.

On Monday evening, the B.C. government confirmed a man was exposed to the deadly virus after coming into contact with a bat, and developed symptoms six weeks later.

"While the exposure in this case was on Vancouver Island, bats in all areas of B.C. are known to carry rabies," the province said in a statement at the time, adding that medical professionals who cared for the victim and his family members are being assessed and given post-exposure treatment as needed.

Major's death marks the first reported case of human rabies in the province in 16 years.

Canada-wide, there have only been 24 confirmed cases since the 1920s. The most recent case was in Ontario in 2012.

Anyone who comes in contact with a bat is advised to wash the area with soap and water and immediately contact a health-care provider, even if there is no obvious scratch or bite.

Bats are the only known carriers of the virus in B.C., the government said, with about 13 per cent of bats testing positive.

"This presents an ongoing risk for people and for companion animals, such as cats and dogs. It is important to ensure pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date," the province said. "If you believe your pet has had contact with a bat, consult your veterinarian."

According to HealthLinkBC, rabies infections are usually too late to cure once symptoms appear and are almost always fatal in humans.

Symptoms of rabies usually begin three to eight weeks after exposure and include a fever, headache, difficulty swallowing, excessive drooling, muscle spasms, weakness and strange behaviour.

As the disease progresses, symptoms become more serious and can include restlessness, paralysis, hallucations and seizures.