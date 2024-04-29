Man wanted on child porn charges caught trying to flee Canada, B.C. police say

An Alta. man wanted on child pornography charges was arrested last week in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, where he was allegedly preparing to flee Canada.

RCMP officers nabbed the suspect in downtown Chilliwack on Thursday.

"The individual is currently behind held in custody and will be returned to Alberta to answer the charges against him," the RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said in a news release.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, the identity of the male cannot be released to the public at this time."

Authorities said the man – who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant – was attempting to leave the country, but they did not provide any further details on how he was planning to do so.

Chilliwack RCMP were notified that the suspect was in their community by the Grande Prairie RCMP's Special Investigations Unit, which requested help bringing him into custody.

Authorities said officers responded quickly and found the man "within a short period of time," arresting him "without any issues."