VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they're investigating a child abduction attempt that allegedly happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a 13-year-old girl was followed by a man in a sedan while she was walking home from school at about 3:30 p.m. Officers say she was near Kerr Street and Southeast Marine Drive at the time.

"She listened to her gut and knew something wasn’t right," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release issued the next day. "She was able to get to a place of safety before the situation escalated."

Police describe the driver as a white man with a dark or tanned complexion. He's between 25 to 35 years old, and around 5'9" or 6' tall. He has short, dark brown hair and dark stubble.

The man was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and Ray-Ban-style sunglasses. The man seemed to have a tattoo on his neck, with clear plastic wrap over it.

Police say the sedan he was driving was black and newer, four-door model. They say the man stopped the car and told the girl to get into the vehicle.

"Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of this black sedan or anyone who may have information about this incident," Visintin said. "Furthermore, police are looking for information about any male who may have recently obtained a tattoo on his neck."

Officers are also asking people in the area to be cautious and to call 911 to report suspicious activity. Anyone with dash cam footage from Wednesday afternoon between 2:30 and 4:30 from that area of South Vancouver is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0603. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.