VANCOUVER -- One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire on a Maple Ridge property Friday destroyed a garage and several vehicles, including motorcycles and classic cars.

The property owner was injured when he tried to enter the burning building, according to first responders.

“The homeowner had minor issues trying to get some equipment out of the shop,” said James Clelland, assistant fire chief with the Maple Ridge Fire Department. “He was transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation. At last report he is doing well.”

Witness video shows flames tearing through a large workshop at the back of a property in the 12200 block of 270th Street. The fire appears to reach the height of nearby trees as one onlooker can be heard saying, “I’m worried about the trees, man. You don’t want to start a forest fire.”

Someone responds that the garage held, “three, four classic cars — a corvette.”

Clelland said fire fighters quickly knocked back the blaze before it could spread to trees or other buildings.

“There was some exposure initially to the trees surrounding the house, but crews quickly took care of that so there was no risk after we got here.”