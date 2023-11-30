VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man shot, killed by police after alleged threats at Abbotsford hospital

    The scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, Nov. 30. The scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, Nov. 30.

    A man who was allegedly wielding a weapon and threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

    The Independent Investigations Office, which has been called in to probe the fatal shooting, says officers were called to the hospital around 3:45 p.m.

    "When police arrived, there was an interaction between the man and police, and an officer discharged their firearm," a statement from the IIO says.

    "The man sustained a gunshot-related injury and, despite receiving immediate treatment, was subsequently pronounced deceased."

    In a statement of its own, the Abbotsford Police Department said the man had been threatening health-care workers and was shot near the intersection of Robertson Avenue and Ware Street. 

    "No police officers, medical staff or patients were injured," the statement adds.

    The IIO is called in whenever someone is killed or seriously harmed by police, regardless of whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News