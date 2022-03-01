Man running through yards, knocking on doors was high inmate who took off from halfway house: Vancouver police
Police say a man seen running through yards in a Vancouver neighbourhood had recently fled his halfway house.
Officers said the man failed to return to his halfway house Saturday night. The 59-year-old had been staying there as part of a sentence following a robbery conviction, police told CTV News.
When asked for more information, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department said he would not be publicly identified as no public notification was issued when he left the halfway house.
No further information was provided on his criminal history.
The man was away from the house for about 12 hours before police were called in.
According to the VPD, he was arrested Sunday morning in the area of Strathcona Park.
Police were called by a resident of the area who reported a man running in and out of yards and knocking on doors.
"This is a great example of people taking an active role in neighbourhood safety and crime prevention," VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.
"A resident saw something that didn't look right and he called police for assistance. That allowed VPD to make a quick arrest and return this inmate to custody."
According to police, the man admitted after his arrest that he'd relapsed and was high on methamphetamine.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland says Putin's become an international pariah, further sanctions coming
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy 'in the coming days,' intended to choke off the country's ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.
Live updates: Russia hasn't used full might yet, U.S. cautions
The U.S. on Tuesday injected a strong note of caution into the persistent reports that Russian military progress — including by the massive convoy outside Kyiv — has slowed, plagued by food and fuel shortages and logistical problems.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Russia's war in Ukraine a fight for global democracy, experts say
As a groundswell of support for Ukraine continues to build across the world amid Russia's invasion of the country, many experts say the ongoing conflict is one not just for the future of Ukraine, but also for liberal democracy.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
169 'potential graves' found at former northern Alberta residential school
A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.
Canada sending $100M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, prohibiting Russian ships
The Canadian government is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians, and as of later this week Russian ships will be prohibited from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways in response to Vladmir Putin's continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Vancouver Island
-
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., is quitting his job and putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
-
Man killed in stabbing in downtown Victoria, suspect arrested
A man is dead and another man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria Tuesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia's top health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, declares corner turned on pandemic
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
-
169 'potential graves' found at former northern Alberta residential school
A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.
-
Road rage responsible for Hwy. 2 crash in Airdrie that sent semi, pickup into oncoming traffic: RCMP
A 49-year-old Langdon man has been charged following a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 2 that RCMP say was the result of road rage.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, declares corner turned on pandemic
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
-
169 'potential graves' found at former northern Alberta residential school
A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.
-
Edmonton pair charged with human trafficking after teen girl comes forward
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) say the investigation began in November 2021 after the teen told a school counsellor that she was recruited and forced to work in the sex industry.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after shooting in Brampton, Ont.
One person has been pronounced dead on scene following a shooting in a residential part of Brampton on Monday afternoon.
-
New forecast reveals what Ontario should expect for Spring weather
Ontario is in for a 'tumultuous' early spring that may see colder temperatures and more snow, according to predictions from a prominent weather forecaster.
Montreal
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a post from January 2017 on the far-right website Daily Stormer.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
Montreal police charge two young men with fraud and extortion in 'grandparent scam'
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two men alleged to have manipulated victims using a so-called grandparent scam.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community collecting tactical gear, medical supplies for civilians defending against Russia
The organizer of a volunteer effort to collect tactical gear, medical supplies and other goods for Ukraine felt helpless and had to do something to support people in her home country defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.
-
Freeland says Putin's become an international pariah, further sanctions coming
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy 'in the coming days,' intended to choke off the country's ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday; hospitalization numbers drop
Manitoba hospitalization numbers continued to drop as the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'We are cannibalizing parts': How broken buses are leaving Saskatoon Transit riders stranded
One Transit user told CTV news the route she takes to work was cancelled two times last week.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Regina
-
New name for Evraz Place to be announced Wednesday: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
-
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping, but Sask. not in the clear yet: researchers
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping in four of Saskatchewan’s cities.
-
Man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter makes first court appearance
A man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter made his first court appearance in Regina.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
-
Two men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men have been arrested and police say there is no threat to public safety after a weapons complaint at a popular shopping mall in Halifax.
-
Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.B. Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
London
-
London police looking for more potential victims of sex trafficking after one woman comes forward
A London man is facing 12 charges after a woman approached police and said she has been the victim of assault and sex trafficking.
-
London, Ont. police requesting public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help find a missing 11-year-old London girl.
-
MLHU reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, no new deaths
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Things to consider when renting part of your home
As the cost of living continues to climb, more and more Canadians are choosing to rent out part of their home to earn some extra cash. Here are some things to consider.
-
Algoma Steel making the move from blast furnace to electric arc steelmaking
Sault Ste. Marie’s Algoma Steel opened the doors to the public Feb. 28 to share news of the progress being made in its transition.
-
'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Transport truck full of glycerin rolls over on 401 on-ramp
The ramp from Hwy 6 south to Hwy 401 westbound near Morriston is closed after a transport truck loaded with glycerin rolled over.